A country house hotel near Tavistock has made another statement after its proprietor was named and shamed by so-called ‘paedophile hunters’.
Described as ‘Jeremy V’ on the Saving Children’s Futures UK Facebook page, Jeremy Vincent is filmed confessing to sexual conversations with under-age girls online.
Its latest ‘sting’ saw members of the vigilante group travel to the area to confront Mr Vincent and film his reaction to allegations put to him by an off-camera interviewer.
The police have yet to confirm whether any criminal investigation is taking place.
A post from the Horn of Plenty reads: “We wish to assure you that Jeremy Vincent will have no more to do with the business.
“The hotel was in joint ownership and proceedings to change ownership solely to the other person are in hand, bear with us as this is a legal process.
“Please be assured that any money spent with us will go to support the livelihood of everyone who works at the Horn of Plenty and who have done nothing wrong.”
Comments
