An aspiring teenage model is hoping to hit the big time as she hits the catwalk in a national competition.
Gracie Turner, 15, will be heading to London Fashion Week as a Top Model UK finalist and hopes to raise money for charity.
The student at Mount Kelly College, in Tavistock, is stepping into the spotlight in Covent Garden on Saturday, September 20, in the heart of the buzz and action of London Fashion Week, representing the South West in the fiercely competitive event.
Her journey into the fashion world began at the Taylor Swift concert at Wembley Arena last year where she was spotted by Premier Models, the agency known for discovering some of fashion’s biggest names.
Although too young at the time to sign, her potential was clear and now one year on Gracie will be taking centre stage.
Gracie said: “This whole experience has done wonders for my confidence. I’ve always been quite shy and reserved, so people who know me are shocked — but really pleased.”
She will receive mentoring for the event from fashion industry professionals and is proudly supporting The Sophie Foundation — a charity in memory of model Sophie Frazer-Smith, which helps sick or children and children in need.
She said: “It means a lot to be able to use this opportunity to help others. The Sophie Foundation does amazing work and I’m excited to do what I can to support it.”
Despite her early success in modelling, Gracie is concentrating on studying towards her dream of becoming a doctor: “Modelling has given me a new confidence. But I’ve always loved science and helping people — studying medicine is still one of my big goals.”
Gracie follows in the footsteps of fashion stars from the local area, including international model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who went to Tavistock College, and hopes to make her hometown and the West Country proud.
Her mother Lei said: “Or wonderful Gracie is heading into Year 11 in September and works so hard at school and is already on track for fantastic GCSE results.
“Her dream is to become a surgeon, and she’s completely focused on making that happen. “
The all-rounder also loves her sport. She plays for Mount Kelly’s first teams in hockey, netball, and cricket—and had the ‘amazing’ experience of touring Dubai with the cricket squad earlier this year.
She also shines on the track, having recently represented West Devon in hurdles and sprints, and has just joined Tavistock Athletic Club to continue her athletics outside of school.
Lei added: “Somehow she finds the time. But what we love most is how grounded and kind she is. Gracie’s a real family girl and always makes time for the people who matter most. She’s bright, strong, and full of life—and we feel so lucky to call her ours.”
