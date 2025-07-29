So I have joined the ranks of school leavers in also beginning the school holidays with anticipation of the new. A huge part of that is hearing God’s call. What does the next bit of the road you are travelling on look like? What signposts and waymarkers can you see? They are often put there by God, who only wants the best for every single one of us. That includes you, reading this reflection right now. What is God saying to you? Look out for waymarkers from God as you take your ‘one more step’.