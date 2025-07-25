Residents enjoyed a double mayoral visit to their summer fair which raised more than £400 towards providing extras like outings for residents.
The top citizens of West Devon borough and Tavistock town were guests of honour to open the event last week at Drake Lodge on Plymouth Road, run by Abbeyfield.
Tavistock mayor Cllr Steve Hipsey, with wife and consort Cathy, and West Devon mayor Cllr Paul Vachon, with wife and consort Lynn, chatted to residents, staff and families, enjoyed refreshments and listened to guitar played by Milly Plokker, who works in the Drake Lodge kitchens.
Cllr Hipsey said: “I’m very pleased to be invited and attend. This is a lovely event and important for the residents, families and staff, not only to relax with each other, but to also help support some extras which will enhance their lives.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.