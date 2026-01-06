TEDBURN Amateur Dramatic Society (TADS) certainly know how to entertain and look forward to welcoming audiences to their next production.

Some of the members of the Chorus in TADS pantomime Robin Hood and The Babes in the Wood. AQ 1657 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Four of the baddies in TADS pantomime Robin Hood and The Babes in the Wood. AQ 1662 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Rehearsals have been going well for Robin Hood and The Babes in the Wood by TLC Creative.

It will be staged in Tedburn St Mary Village Hall at 2.30pm on January 25, 7.30pm on January 29 and 30 and at 2.30pm and 7.30pm on January 31.

Lewis Dyson, right, plays the part of the Sheriff and is pictured with guard Caitlin Bradley (13). AQ 1670 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

The hero, Dave Nave aka Dangerous Dave, played by Annabelle Harris (13), centre is flanked by two henchmen. AQ 0913 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Family fun is assured, TADS having a long history of entertaining packed audiences.

This year’s pantomime supports DementiaUK, Devon Air Ambulance and The Deaf Academy.

The dame, Molly Coddle, is played by Mike Fox, pictured with Maid Marion (Alice Smith), left with Babe (Sophie Bowden, aged 11) and right, the hero, Dave Nave aka Dangerous Dave, played by Annabelle Harris (13) with Babe Mollie Hope (12). AQ 1682 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

The dame, Molly Coddle, played by Mike Fox, and some of the cast on stage at Tedburn St Mary. AQ 1642 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Tickets are £10 for adults, £5 for children, group discount available.

The Box Office number is 07917 794589 or email: [email protected]

You can also book at: www,ticketsource.co.uk/tads-panto