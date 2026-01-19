“Oh, I’m so sorry!” I blurted out as I accidentally bumped into someone. It’s easy to say sorry in that situation, but it’s much more difficult when the hurt goes very deep and a relationship is broken. Maybe we don’t feel sorry: they got what they deserved, we feel that right is on our side, so why apologise? Or we say: ”They started it, so it’s they who should say sorry”, and if they do, then maybe I’ll think about it.