Lewdown Young Farmers Club will be hosting their annual charity poultry bingo event on the evening of Friday, December 9 - where there are chickens to be won!
The event is taking place at Lewdown Victory Hall, with doors opening at 7.30pm for an 8pm start.
The evening is part of the local network of young farmers’ clubs winter challenges, where different clubs take it in turns to host a challenge-based event and will raise money for the Farming Community Network and North Dartmoor Search and Rescue.
Everyone is welcome to participate.