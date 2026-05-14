THE charity that runs libraries across Devon has launched a free initiative designed to help young people and families get outdoors and enjoy nature together.
A beach leaflet with accessibility downloads, stickers to collect and stories to listen to outdoors, are just some of the new ways families can connect with nature this spring thanks to Libraries Unlimited.
Dubbed the Outdoor Explorer Club, the initiative was created alongside young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), the new resources include a beach leaflet, an activity booklet with sticker sheet, downloadable and audio stories, and clear accessibility information.
Available online and from local libraries across Devon, the resources are designed to make getting outdoors more inclusive and fun for everyone.
Families can pick up printed copies of the original trail leaflet, the new beach leaflet and activity booklet, as well as a sticker sheet from any Libraries Unlimited library to begin their adventure.
The new materials have been co-produced with the Champions for Change group and local SEND schools, following a consultation by Devon County Council which highlighted the barriers some children and young people with neurodivergent conditions, special educational needs and disabilities face when accessing nature and outdoor spaces.
The project has been funded by Devon County Council.
It brings together a wide range of partners and organisations, including Sound Communities, Dartmoor National Park, Devon Wildlife Trust, the National Trust and Forestry England, alongside local councils and accessibility organisations across Devon.
The resources form part of Libraries Unlimited's broader commitment to health and wellbeing, demonstrating the value of coproducing materials that are inclusive by design rather than treating inclusivity as an afterthought.
This approach is further strengthened by the option to request braille and easy-read versions of the stories, which are provided free of charge from the ROVIC service at Devon County Council.
The project has also gained national recognition, with Libraries Unlimited invited to share the work at the Libraries Connected Innovation Gathering as an example of innovative, co-produced library services.
Alex Kittow, Chief Executive Officer at Libraries Unlimited, said: ‘It is wonderful that based on the success of the first Outdoor Explorer Club packs, Devon County Council have funded more packs, extending the reach to the beach.
‘Creating these materials as a collaborative process, really understanding the needs of these young people, highlights the crucial role that libraries play in inclusivity in our communities.
‘We hope that we are demonstrating that not only are libraries welcoming, inclusive spaces, but that extends out into the beautiful countryside and beaches we are lucky enough to have in our county’.
The new Outdoor Explorer Club resources are available now.
To find out more, access digital versions or pick up your free resources, visit the Outdoor Explorer or pop into your local library.
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