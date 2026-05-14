A local not-for-profit dementia care and support service has urged families to seek support earlier as Dementia Action Week (May 18-24) approaches.
The Filo Project, which offers home-based day care for people with mild to moderate dementia, said misunderstandings about the disease often delay families from seeking help and is now working to tackle some of the most common myths.
The organisation explained that some of these myths lead carers to feel they should be able to cope without support and to believe they are failing if they do. Other misunderstandings include a belief that no treatment or support is available to those with a dementia diagnosis and that people with dementia do not enjoy social activities.
The truth, said the Filo Project, is that dementia changes life for both sufferers and carers, but that help is available and seeking support should not be a source of shame, as dealing with the disease can be demanding. The organisation added that symptom-management treatments and help planning for the future are also available.
Libby Price, co-Founder and chief executive of The Filo Project, said: “Families often tell us they wish they’d contacted us or found us sooner. Early support makes such a difference. When people join a Filo group, they often rediscover interests and confidence they thought were lost. It’s a privilege to see that spark return.
“With the right support, people with dementia can still enjoy friendship and create moments of real joy, and that’s exactly what our small groups are designed to cultivate.”
The Filo Project, a well-established social enterprise, provides small, home-based day sessions for people with mild to moderate dementia. Each group is made up of just three to four clients who spend the day together in a trained, paid host’s home. The calm, familiar setting helps people feel comfortable, form friendships, and take part in activities that suit their interests and abilities, from baking and gardening to music, crafts, and conversation.
The full day of care means families also benefit from regular, much-needed respite, as well as access to the Filo Family Support service, which helps them navigate the practical and emotional challenges of caring for a loved one with dementia.
The Filo Project was set up in 2014 and has supported over 5,0000 older people. The organisation is currently supporting around 350 clients and their families in Devon, Somerset, Cornwall, East Lancashire, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, many of whom were previously unable to access care due to financial or logistical constraints.
There are around one million people with dementia in the UK, and Alzheimer’s Society estimates over 21,000 people over the age of 65 are living with dementia in the NHS Devon ICS area. Yet one in three people with dementia do not have a diagnosis and struggle to access the help and support they need.
To find out more about The Filo Project or to get involved in the organisation’s work, visit www.thefiloproject.co.uk or call 0333 939 8225.
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