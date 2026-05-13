New data has revealed that West Devon is among the regions with the highest concentration of people aged over 65.
On average, almost one-in-five people in England are now aged 65 and over, but in West Devon this is closer to one-in-three.
North Norfolk ranks as the UK’s oldest area, with almost 35 per cent of residents aged 65-plus, way above the national average, which is 20 per cent. West Devon ranks as the eighth oldest population with 29.7 per cent of its population aged over 65.
Coastal and rural areas dominate the rankings with East Devon and Torridge also among the oldest.
The 90-plus age hotspots include the New Forest and East Devon.
The figures are revealed by Opera Beds (https://tinyurl.com/5c4s88wp) bed retailers, using Office for National Statistics data.
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