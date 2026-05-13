She said: “I didn’t know anyone and was struggling to find a place to live and a job for my husband. There were days when I thought about going back to India, but Hatherleigh Nursing Home now feels like my own home. “I am especially happy and proud to have Ashley as our home manager. She is kind, compassionate, and understands everyone’s needs, always offering support. Ashley supported us when we first came. She helped my husband find work as a care assistant, and we were able to settle into a nice flat.”