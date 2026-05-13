Officers are appealing for the victim and witnesses of an assault on a local train to come forward.
The appeal comes after two women were reportedly harassed by two men on a Barnstaple-bound Tarka Line train between Exeter and Copplestone at around 4.30pm on Friday, May 1.
Another man intervened, and in response two men assaulted him, the British Transport Police said.
Two men, both in their 40s, were subsequently arrested at Eggesford railway station on suspicion of assault and a Section 5 public order offence after officers attended. Both men have since been bailed while enquiries continue.
Officers are urging the victim of the assault, along with any witnesses, to come forward to help them with their enquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 596 of May 1.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
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