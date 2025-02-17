The Home Service coordinator at Okehampton Library is retiring after 12 years of volunteer service.
Jan Goffey was presented with flowers, a gift card and a certificate from the the staff for her continuous hard work over the past decade.
Jan said: “It has been a very happy time, meeting lots of fascinating people with an eclectic range of books and accessibility problems. Most of our clients are so happy to see us bringing fresh reading material and usually stopping for a quick chat before taking away books to return to the library. Our libraries are a wonderful resource, it has been a pleasure to enable housebound clients to access them.”
To become a volunteer for the Home Library Service, contact Okehampton Library on 01837 52805.