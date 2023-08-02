A BIKER from Newton Abbot has been seriously injured in a crash at Lamerton, Tavistock.
Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the collision which has left the man in his 70s with ‘serious life changing injuries’.
Officers were called around 1.10pm on August 1 following a collision between a blue Peugeot 406 car and a red Ducati motorcycle at Tuell Down Cross. A black BMW was also damaged as a result of the collision.
The motorcyclist was airlifted to Derriford Hospital by Devon Air Ambulance.
The road was closed for five hours while collision investigation work was carried out at the scene.
A police spokesperson said: ‘Officers from the Roads Policing Team would like to thank the public for their patience during the road closure.
‘The circumstances surrounding the collision are being investigated and anyone with any relevant information and dashcam footage is asked to contact police via our website or by telephoning 101, quoting log 382 of 01/08/23.’