Last night [May 2] audiences were given an insight to the inner workings of Lifton’s Ambrosia factory, as Greg Wallace gave a peak ‘Inside the Factory’.
On the most recent episode of the BBC Two show, TV grocer Greg took a tour of Lifton’s Ambrosia factory, which is responsible for producing 23-million cans of its famous rice pudding every year.
From the Italian white rice, a whole and skimmed milk blend, all the way to the cans they fill, viewers were given an access all areas pass to this local production.
During the episode host Cherry Healey took a trip to Po Valley, near the Italian Alps. She discovered how rice that goes into this pudding is farmed and harvested.
Meanwhile Greg was shown the work that goes into creating the perfect blend, using milk, sugar and whey, to produce the thick and creamy consistency that we all know.
Find out all about the factory’s process in the episode, available on BBC iPlayer now.