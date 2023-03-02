Thousands of teachers in schools across Devon, including Okehampton, will again be taking strike action again today
Schools are expected to be disrupted in West Devon as National Education Union (NEU) members strike for the second time this year in their dispute with the government.
The action is aimed at pressuring the Government into negotiating over the NEU claim that low pay is causing a shortage of staff in most schools in the region by hampering recruitment and retention. This is exacerbated by the inadequate funding settlement for school budgets, the union adds.
