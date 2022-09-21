Lloyds pharmacy continues to battle with pharmacist shortage
Thursday 29th September 2022 11:00 am
Share
Queues at Lloyds pharmacy back in August (Sarah Pitt/Tindle )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Okehampton’s Lloyds pharmacy said last week it is continuing to work hard to return to normal opening hours as it battles to find a replacement pharmacist and pharmacy team members.
A spokesperson for the pharmacy said: ‘We are continuing to work hard to bring our Okehampton pharmacy back to normal operating hours and we are doing all we can to ensure our patients can still access the care they need, which is our number one priority.
‘We are still actively recruiting for a full-time pharmacist and pharmacy team members, but this has become increasingly difficult as the profession is listed on the Home Office’s Shortage Occupation List.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |