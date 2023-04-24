A LORRY travelling on the B3125 road from North Tawton to Okehampton became stuck under the railway bridge at the turning to South Tawton and near Newland’s Mill earlier this morning, Monday, April 24.
The lorry has now been removed and the road is passable.
Reports are that the railway authorities are at the scene to check the safety of the railway bridge.
Rail services on the Okehampton line are currently suspended and a bus service operating while checks are being made.
Further updates as we have them.