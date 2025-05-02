A LUXURY hotel on the edge of Dartmoor has picked up a top award from the world’s leading travel review platform.
Gidleigh Park, near Chagford, has named Best Luxury Hotel in the UK by Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards for 2025.
The Best of the Best title celebrates the highest level of excellence in travel. It’s awarded to those who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period. Out of eight million listings, fewer than one per cent achieve this milestone.
Regional general manager Simon Franks said: “ All awards are a joy of course, but those awarded due to the ongoing reviews left by our guests are particularly special, and such positive reviews are down to our brilliant team.”