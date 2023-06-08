OBJECTIONS to a plan for a replacement home in Lydford have been received by Dartmoor National Park Authority planners.
John Skinner has submitted a plan for a two-storey, three-bed home replacement at Bella Mead.
Lydford Parish Council objects, saying the new building will overlook homes in Silver Street and the replacement of a two-bed home will reduce the choice of smaller, cheaper village homes.
Other objectors say the existing bungalow fits into the setting, but the new one would not. It would also be larger and higher than other homes and has large roof solar panels which do not suit the area.
Planners say the new home would enhance the area and recommends conditional approval.