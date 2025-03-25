Public toilets in Dartmeet are to close at the end of the month after cash-strapped Dartmoor National Park Authority (DNPA) decided not to renew the lease.
The authority wants landowners or the parish council to provide loos on the land next to the River Dart which is popular for people going on or in the river, picnics and as a starting point for walks.
A review of public toilets owned or leased by the national park authority was undertaken ahead of the lease for Dartmeet coming to an end, and at a time when cash is tight. DNPA is facing a nine per cent cut in funding from April.
The Dartmeet loos cost £18,000 a year and need investment of £38,000 over the next five years.
It agreed that the lease wouldn't be renewed, but toilets will reopen at Lydford as the Dartmoor National Park Authority takes them over West Devon Borough Council.
DNPA loos at Haytor, Meldon and Venford, two of which are at car parks, are to be refurbished.
Some other toilets in Dartmoor National Park, such as those at Newbridge and Widecombe operated by Teignbridge District Council, are being reviewed.
The lease of Princetown toilets at the Old Duchy Hotel, run by West Devon Borough Council, runs out in 2026.
Neither DNPA or local authorities have to provide public lavatories.
Park authority member Sally Morgan believed parish councils could step up. “Some are sitting on a lot of money and not really spending it in their areas,” she said.
“Bovey Tracey council manages toilets and does it better than the far flung district council because it is on site.”
Philip Sanders said the quicker they could open Lydford the better, but he could not support any toilet closing without alternative provision.
DNPA members were told that the owners had hinted at an alternative public use for the toilet building if they don’t to reopen it as a public convenience in future.