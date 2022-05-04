Made in Chelsea star drops into local bookshops
Reality TV star turned Mills & Boon author Georgia Toffolo caused a stir when called in at local bookshops on Wednesday last week.
The Torquay-raised winner of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here called at Dogberry & Finch Books in Okehampton and Book Stop in Tavistock to sign copies of her new feel-good summer read, Meet Me At The Wedding.
At Dogberry & Finch, owner Kate McCloskey was expecting her. ‘The event wasn’t publicised as she wasn’t signing for fans, she was meeting local bookshops and having a chat and thanking us for our support,’ she said.
‘She is from Torquay so she is a Devon girl. She has written a series of Mills and Boon romances, and this is the latest one. She was lovely. She was here for about 10-15 minutes and we had a chat and she signed some books.
‘I’ve actually sold out of them now, I had such a good response from people.’
Georgia then paid a visit to Book Stop in Tavistock, where she was welcomed by owner Simon Church, signed some books and had her photo taken outside the shop.
‘It was lovely for her to pop in, it is great when authors engage with independent booksellers,’ he said. ‘It was very much appreciated.’
