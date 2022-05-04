Made in Chelsea star drops into local bookshops

Author and reality TV star Georgia Toffolo and Kate McCloskey at Dogberry & Finch in Okehampton.

Reality TV star turned Mills & Boon author Georgia Toffolo caused a stir when called in at local bookshops on Wednesday last week.

The Torquay-raised winner of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here called at Dogberry & Finch Books in Okehampton and Book Stop in Tavistock to sign copies of her new feel-good summer read, Meet Me At The Wedding.

At Dogberry & Finch, owner Kate McCloskey was expecting her. ‘The event wasn’t publicised as she wasn’t signing for fans, she was meeting local bookshops and having a chat and thanking us for our support,’ she said.

‘She is from Torquay so she is a Devon girl. She has written a series of Mills and Boon romances, and this is the latest one. She was lovely. She was here for about 10-15 minutes and we had a chat and she signed some books.

‘I’ve actually sold out of them now, I had such a good response from people.’

Georgia then paid a visit to Book Stop in Tavistock, where she was welcomed by owner Simon Church, signed some books and had her photo taken outside the shop.