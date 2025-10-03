A MAJOR motion picture starring Hollywood A-lister Willem Dafoe is to be filmed on Dartmoor this autumn after planners gave permission for two temporary movie sets to be created near Widecombe in the Moor and Postbridge.
Mega movie producer Universal Studios is behind American director Robert Eggers’ historical thriller ‘Werwulf’ which is set in 13th-century England.
Mr Eggers and his creative team were responsible for the gothic horror film ‘Nosferatu’ released at the end of last year which brought in nearly £180 million dollars at the Box Office and was nominated for four Oscars.
‘Werwulf’ will also star Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp and French singer and actress Vanessa Paradis, and Golden Globe award-winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
Cast and crew will swoop into Dartmoor for 11 weeks and boost its economy from hotel stays, restaurant bookings and taxi patronage, Dartmoor National Park Authority’s development management committee heard.
Members unanimously supported temporary use of land to the north of Sharp Tor, Widecombe in the Moor and Assycombe Hill, South of Fernworthy Forest at Postbridge for filmmaking with associated sets, supporting vehicles, parking, access and storage.
The film sets will involve temporary medieval-style buildings and farmsteads being erected.
Access to the Sharp Tor site will be via a temporary aluminium track once traffic leaves the B3357 Ashburton to Two Bridges Road.
The area is set within a Middle Bronze Age landscape of archaeological importance and is a site of special scientific interest.
Parking and services for cast and crew will be within the existing car park at Fernworthy Reservoir for that part of the filming and the set will be accessed via tracks within Fernworthy Forest.
Planning officers said there was no planned disturbance of the land but there would be a watching brief by archeologists.
The applicants Mirage Pictures Ltd will be required to return the land to its former condition within six months.
Traffic controls will be set up to hold up general traffic for ten minute periods on the main roads when filming is live, some of which will be after dark, to avoid headlight disturbance.
Filming is usually allowed under permitted development rights but not in national parks or other designated land.
Officers said approving these applications would be a departure from policy but they were considered acceptable because of their temporary nature and various conditions being met.
Devon County Council highways, however, had raised an objection and asked for alternative access measures to be put in place for the Sharp Tor location.
Public access to the immediate film set sites will be restricted during their use and security staff will be present at all times but people will still have access to nearby footpaths, they may just be asked to stop for a few minutes whilst the cameras are in motion.
DNPA member Dan Thomas (Devon County Council) said he saluted the officers for deviating from policy.
He said there was a time when they would be “hung, drawn and quartered” for suggesting such a thing and he was delighted they were being “pragmatic and positive”.
Deputy chair Mark Renders (West Devon Borough Council) said: “I think it’s brilliant, it helps to show the beauty of Dartmoor.”
