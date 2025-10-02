DEVON County Council leader Councillor Julian Brazil has issued the following statement with regard to the attack at a Synagogue today, Thursday, October 2 in Manchester.
He said: "I am deeply shocked and saddened by the horrific attack on Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester. On behalf of our communities here in Devon, I extend our heartfelt sympathy and solidarity to all those affected.
“This cowardly act of violence—especially on Yom Kippur, a sacred day of reflection and peace—has reverberated far beyond Manchester.
“It is a stark reminder of the importance of standing together against hatred in all its forms.
“Devon is home to people of many faiths and backgrounds, and we are united in our condemnation of this attack.
“We stand shoulder to shoulder with Manchester’s Jewish community and reaffirm our commitment to fostering safe, inclusive, and respectful communities everywhere.
“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all those grieving today. We also commend the emergency services for their swift and courageous response.
“Hate has no place in our society. We must continue to work together to build a future rooted in understanding, compassion, and peace."
