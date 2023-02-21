A MAN who is accused of murdering a 74-year-old woman in an Exetercountry park has been remanded in custody by a Crown Court Judge.
Cameron Davis, aged 30, of Exeter Road, Exmouth, refused to attend thevideo booth at Exeter Prison and a short hearing was held in his absence atExeter Crown Court.
Davis is accused of the murder of pensioner Lorna England who died fromstab wounds after allegedly being attacked in Ludwell Valley Park, Exeter, onthe afternoon of Saturday February 18.
She lived in nearby Southbrook Road and is not thought to have knownDavis before the incident.
Judge Simon Carr, appearing by video link from Truro Crown Court, set adate of March 23 for the next hearing and a provisional date of August 14 for atrial at Exeter.
Mr Joss Ticehurst, defending, did not apply for bail and said thatpsychiatric reports will be sought before the next hearing.