Man crushed by two lorries at Cladco in Okehampton
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
[email protected]
Thursday 20th October 2022 12:47 pm
Cladco in Okehampton (Tindle )
Police have confirmed that a man was rushed to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital on Tuesday (October 18) after he was crushed between two lorries at the Cladco Profiles warehouse in Okehampton.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: ‘“Police were notified at around 3.45pm on Tuesday, October 18 that a man had become trapped between two lorries at Cladco Profiles in Beardown Road, Okehampton.
‘A number of emergency services attended where a man, aged in his 30s, was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital with injuries which were not considered to be life threatening. The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.’
The man in his 30s is not believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries.
