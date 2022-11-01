Man denies ABH and strangling
Wednesday 9th November 2022 11:16 am
Share
(Ekaterina Bolovtsova/Pexels )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A MAN has been remanded in custody for allegedly attempting to strangle a woman in a West Devon village.
Matthew Boughen, 43, of no fixed address, is alleged to have tried to strangle the woman at Beaworthy on October 30.
He denies the charge and also a further one of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) to the same woman on the same date.
He entered the pleas at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (November 1) and was remanded in custody to appear at Exeter Crown Court for trial on December 1.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |