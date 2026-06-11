Exeter Coroner’s Court heard Shaun Northcott, 47, may have slipped on wet and mossy rocks and ended up face down in a stream at Meldon Reservoir near Okehampton.
The incident happened one warm and sunny evening in May 2024 when he had gone to the reservoir apparently to swim in the plunge pools close by which are popular with wild swimmers.
Exeter Coroner's Court was told today (Thursday, June 11) that Shaun had drowned and there were no suspicious circumstances.
Shaun, of Broom Park in Okehampton, was found unresponsive in the water by a member of the public.
The inquest was told Shaun, who worked as a brake line technician, was wearing his black trunks and his rucksack and towel were found neatly laid on rocks nearby.
Assistant coroner Luisa Nicholson said Shaun suffered some injuries to the left side of his head, body and leg where he slipped on rough rocks.
The inquest heard it had been a clear, calm, warm and sunny day. Shaun had not taken alcohol or drugs and was in good health.
There are a number of plunge pools close to the steeply-sided reservoir on the edge of the north moor which attract wild swimmers.
The inquest heard that Shaun may have slipped on rocks beside them, causing a head injury which led him to lose consciousness and drown in the water.
The coroner recorded an accidental death conclusion, saying Shaun was looking to the future.
His brother Mike said he was a “kind, generous, helpful person” who was quite introverted and liked to keep himself to himself.
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