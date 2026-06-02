Two men died after concrete slab toppled off a lorry, an inquest jury has heard.
Luke Nightingale, 54, and Cristian-Florin Regiu, 37, suffered fatal wounds when concrete slabs overbalanced from the flat bed lorry and toppled on to them.
Romanian Cristian-Florin died instantly from head and facial injuries in the incident at Westcountry Concrete's base in Shebbear where he was working as a labourer, nearly four years ago.
Lorry driver Luke, who lived in Brushford in mid Devon, died in hospital in Plymouth four days after the incident in August 2022.
The inquest jury at Exeter Coroner's Court heard that Luke died from multiple organ failure, respiratory tract infection and crush injuries as a result of a concrete slab falling on him and crushing his torso.
Police sergeant Anna Glover told the hearing yesterday (Monday, June 1) that a joint investigation was held by the police with the Health and Safety Executive.
She told the assistant coroner Ian Arrow that a decision was taken not to prosecute.
Mr Nightingale's family are in court for the inquest and Mr Regiu's have linked in remotely from their home in Romania.
Health and Safety Executive investigator Simon Jones told the coroner’s court that HGV driver Luke Nightingale was collecting concrete products for onward delivery from Westcountry Concrete's factory one afternoon in August 2022.
He said a concrete panel 'fell uncontrollably' from his lorry and some of the workers went to his aid to free him.
One of them was Cristian-Florin. A second concrete panel fell from the lorry and killed him instantly.
The inquest jury heard that around a third of the 25 workers at the factory were Romanian nationals.
The inquest continues.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.