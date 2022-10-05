Market Street disabled loos vandalised
Okehampton Town Council announced last week that the disabled toilets on Market Street had been closed due to an act of vandalism.
The council were forced to close the toilets after it was discovered that the remains of a key were stuck in the lock after someone attempted to force their way in with the wrong key, which snapped in the process.
The council suspects the incident is unlikely to have been caused by the same groups of young people which were responsible for some of the vandalism in Simmons Park.
The toilets are now open again after a locksmith was called to remove the remains of the key.
Okehampton has recently suffered a bout of vandalism incidents, particularly in the park, and as a result, the council has installed extra CCTV cameras in key areas around the town.
So far, police have successfully identified and dealt with several groups of young people who were responsible for the damage done to the book swap and picnic bench in Simmons Park, damage to plants at Fairplace and damage to a park bin.
Okehampton Town Council are currently in the process of installing additional cameras.
