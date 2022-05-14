Mary Tavy’s walking bus is a great success

children at Mary Tavy and Brentor Primary School took part in ‘a walking bus’ to school each day last week as part of National Walk to School Week.

Teachers joined the children each morning to walk nearly a mile from the Mary Tavy Coronation Hall to the village primary school. They are pictured en route on their last day on Friday.

Parents dropped their children off at 8.15am at the Coronation Hall each morning, to be met by teachers who then walked with them through the lanes to school.

School administrator Chris Williams said everyone had really enjoyed it.‘The children have been hopping aboard the walking bus and enjoying chatting to their peers and staff en route to school,’ she said. ‘It is the most perfect way to start the day. We play spy, even looking for trout in the river.’

Headteacher Clare Davies said: ‘We had a commuting point at the hall which is about a mile away and we walked to school across the countryside from there. It is a national scheme organised by Living Streets, to encourage children to walk and cycle to school. From our perspective, it is also about reducing congestion around the school gates by encouraging families to walk or cycle to school.