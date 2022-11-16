Mary’s latest knitting project helps keep community warm
A NONAGENARIAN with a passion for knitting has turned her skills to helping those in the Okehampton community who are struggling this winter.
Mary Hooper, 92, is well-known in the town for the large quantity of red, white and blue knitted bunting she created for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as part of the Roots Project organised by carers group, the Oke Tree Network.
And with the current energy crisis, she has once again picked up her knitting needles to help those experiencing fuel poverty.
Supported and encouraged by her friends within the Roots Project, together they are knitting squares to make beautiful wool blankets. Two of these beautiful creations will be auctioned at the Christmas Bazaar at Castle Ham Lodge, the sheltered accommodation where Mary and friends live, on Thursday next week, December 1.
The Oke Tree Network is hosting the bazaar from 11am to 4pm on that day, with food and gift stalls, a raffle and the blanket auction. To get folk in the festive mood, the Okehampton Singalele group will play a host of festive songs from 2pm. The proceeds of the event will go to the Okehampton Community Kitchen to support their forthcoming Christmas Kitchen, offering edible festive cheer, which is taking place at the Ockment Centre from December 23 to 26. Contact [email protected] for more information about the Okehampton Community Kitchen. To make a bid for a blanket or find out more about the Oke Tree Network please contact [email protected]
