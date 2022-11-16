The Oke Tree Network is hosting the bazaar from 11am to 4pm on that day, with food and gift stalls, a raffle and the blanket auction. To get folk in the festive mood, the Okehampton Singalele group will play a host of festive songs from 2pm. The proceeds of the event will go to the Okehampton Community Kitchen to support their forthcoming Christmas Kitchen, offering edible festive cheer, which is taking place at the Ockment Centre from December 23 to 26. Contact [email protected] for more information about the Okehampton Community Kitchen. To make a bid for a blanket or find out more about the Oke Tree Network please contact [email protected]