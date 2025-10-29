It certainly all added up for a team of clever maths students who achieved a ten-out of-ten in a national competition.
Tavistock College has double reason to celebrate with the maths challenge success against a background of ‘outstanding’ A-level academic progress in the subject with a national top 25 per cent placing.
James Buchanan, college principal, said: “Our students have demonstrated remarkable talent and determination, placing the college among the top-performing schools in the country.”
Seventeen students excelled in the prestigious UK Mathematics Challenge, a nationwide competition run by the UK Mathematics Trust (UKMT).
The challenge is designed to inspire a love of problem-solving and logical thinking, attracting hundreds of thousands of entries from schools across the UK.
It showcases students’ ability to tackle complex and creative mathematical problems.
James said: “The UK Mathematics Challenge is renowned for its thought-provoking questions going beyond the curriculum, encouraging students to apply logic, reasoning and problem-solving skills in innovative ways. We are incredibly proud of every student.”
The UKMT advances the education of young people in mathematics.
Maths challenge silver awards went to Logan Deacon (best in school) and Astrid Jones-Sheppard (best in year).
Maths challenge bronze awards went to Arthur Anderson-Stacey, Tom Cole, Mani Hillman, Henry Hoskins, Marian Kanievskyi, Kieren McLaughlin, Oliver Reeves, James Turner, Jo Bales, Erin Hill and Oliver Houlberg.
The college’ commitment to high academic standards in maths is summed up by A-level students achieving, on average, nearly half a grade higher than the national performance, placing Tavistock College in the top 26 per cent of schools nationally for value added.
James Buchanan added: "These results are testament to the hard work and enthusiasm of students and dedication of our maths department.
“We are thrilled to see so many young people embracing the challenge and excelling at national level.”
He thanked maths teachers Tess Adams, Penny Kendall, Hannah Graves, Mass Zanca and Sam Hatch for “outstanding support and commitment to student success and STEM director Mike Harrison -congratulations.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.