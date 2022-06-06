Mayor tries out new zip wire

Okehampton Mayor Bob Tolley took the first official ride on the park’s new zip wire at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Though the play equipment has been ready to use for several weeks, the town council decided to open the zip wire officially on Saturday (June 4) to coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Cllr Tolley untied the ribbon and declared the zip wire open that afternoon before testing out the play equipment for himself and going for a ride in full regalia to the delight of the audience.

The new zip wire replaces an older version which was vandalised nearly two years ago.

Due to its popularity among the town’s children, town councillors decided to pay for a replacement, costing £16,000.

The noteworthy event was just one of several planned Jubilee events that day which included a Service of Thanksgiving, tree dedication, OCRA-organised sports day and performances by local groups.

Bob Tolley said of the day: ‘It seemed there was something for everyone.