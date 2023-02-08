Dawn added: ‘The group’s public walks are open to anyone and we run throughout the year, finding walks all over Dartmoor. Members of the Moorland Guides like myself will go out walking with land managers to make routes more accessible. For example, our communications have allowed styles to be replaced with gates and areas affected by erosion to be flattened — all to be wheelchair friendly. Our contact with access managers for the national park and dartmoor rangers has allowed for new paths at Burrator Reservoir’s Arboretum to have better disabled access and create new paths and crossing in places like Haytor and Merryvale.