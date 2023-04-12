Sgt Ottley joined the Devon and Cornwall Constabulary in 2012 as resource deployment officer in a control room answering 999 calls and operating as a radio dispatcher for three years. He then qualified as an officer in 2015, progressing to work as a part of a response team in Devonport and then Crownhill until March 2020. He sunk his teeth into neighbourhood policing and tackling anti-social behaviour when working as neighbourhood beat manager for the waterfront and city centre areas in Plymouth.