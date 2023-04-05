The first item we discussed was the police station itself, with Alison recently announcing that the front desk at the station will be re-opened within the next financial year. Along with local councillors, I had argued the case for this, citing the distance to other Public Enquiry Offices (to give them their proper name) within the force’s area. Okehampton’s population is continuing to grow (I was given a tour of one of the new housing developments a few weeks ago) and it is good to see local services keeping up with demand. We also spoke about the large intake of new recruits into the force, who are currently going through intensive training. Seven of these will be allocated to West Devon.