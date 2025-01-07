The Shadow Chancellor and Central Devon MP, Mel Stride, met with NFU (National Farmers Union) members amid concerns about the proposed changes to inheritance tax laws.
It is estimated that more than 100,000 farms across the country may be hit by the changes.
The meeting took place at Cheriton Bishop Village Hall where local farmers and NFU representatives met up to discuss how the Family Farm Tax may affect farming in Devon.
Mel Stride, MP for Central Devon and Shadow Chancellor, said: “Family farms sit at the heart of our rural communities in Devon; our green spaces, tourist industry and small businesses are all connected to generational farming roots.
“The introduction of a tax on family farms and the closure of capital grant schemes makes clear that this Labour’s Government do not have farmers’ best interests at heart.
“I look forward to continuing my work with the NFU and others to hold this Government to account and urge them to reconsider.”
From April 2026 the Government announced taxes would apply to agricultural assets over £1 million or up to £3 million in certain cases.
Farmers in attendance also raised concerns about the closure of 76 capital grant schemes, which provide standalone agreements for specific environment outcomes.
David Exwood NFU deputy president, said: “The sudden closure of many of the capital grant applications will come as a real blow to members, many of whom are relying on these grants to achieve their environmental ambitions.
“The messaging of this is confusing – farmers and growers are being asked to adopt measures to improve the environment but have been left in the lurch without access to the key grant schemes which will enable them to do this.”
The Labour government have said these tax changes will only affect the wealthiest landlords and disincentivise buying agricultural land to avoid tax.