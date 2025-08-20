Despite being the soggiest Meldon Wildlife Festival in history, the free event on Tuesday (August 19) was a wild day out with smiles all round.
The theme this year was ‘Bogtastic Dartmoor’ which celebrated Dartmoor National Park’s wildlife with a spotlight on upland bogs and valley mires.
Held in Meldon Old Quarry, Okehampton, there was an abundance of different stalls with activities for every age.
Andy Bailey, outreach and engagement officer for Dartmoor National Park, said: “The wildlife festival has been running for about 12 years now and every year it's amazing because so many great people show up. This year has probably been our soggiest year to date but there's something fantastic about seeing everyone's spirits so high despite the drizzle.”
This year, the popular event supports Peat-Fest South West – a region-wide celebration raising awareness of peatland heritage through youth-focused events, intergenerational skills exchange, creative activities and digital storytelling.
Kristy Turner, museum manager and curator at the Museum of Dartmoor Life, said: “It has been very soggy but the event is themed on bogs so it’s very fitting. At our stall children have been designing their own bog monster to take home. We’re sharing a stall with Helen Bruce from the Dartmoor Preservation Association who has been sharing bog and monster-themed stories.”
A big crowd-pleaser was the Mossy Carpet art piece where attendees were encouraged to make moss-inspired wooly pom poms to attach to the carpet for the Art and Energy collective.
Naomi Wright, artist and ecologist with The Art and Energy Collective, said: “The carpet will eventually be 100 metres and during COP30 we will be occupying the Market Hall in Devonport to celebrate the power of small actions in response to climate change.
“We’re here because of Peat-Fest South West. We’re travelling with them to all the peat areas in the region to celebrate alongside them.”
