TWO men have appeared at Exeter Crown Court accused of dangerous driving in Exminster and conspiracy to steal catalytic converters in Dawlish Warren.
Daniel Doran, aged 18, of Grove Lane, Hemingford Grey, Huntingdon; and Felix Rooney, aged 31, of Leicester Road, Market Harborough, were not asked to enter pleas when they appeared by video link from Exeter Prison.
They are both charged with conspiracy to steal catalytic converters and Rooney is charged with driving a blue BMW car dangerously on Sannerville Way, Main Road and Station Road in Exminster.
All the offences are alleged to have occurred overnight on March 13 to 14, with the converters being reported as stolen from a number of vehicles in Millin Way, Dawlish Warren.
Judge David Evans adjourned the case for a week to enable more time for legal consultations and set a provisional trial date in September.
He remanded Rooney in custody and granted Doran conditional bail.
Devon and Cornwall police tweeted at the time that two men had been arrested following a pursuit which involved the force helicopter and an armed response unit.