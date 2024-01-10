Okehampton’s Men in Sheds are calling out for a new barn as their current storage space is due to be converted into a residential property.
The shed in Okehampton Community Garden is safe from development but the owners of the barn, where Men in Sheds store the items donated to them by members of public, have put in a planning application to convert the building.
Men in Sheds have until the end of February to vacate the premises and are now asking Okehampton residents if they know of any new storage location, preferably near the town.
Anyone who is able to offer a new space should contact Phil Bush on 07508 686689.