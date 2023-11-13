A WEATHER warning has been issued by the Met Office for the entire south of England, from 5am-12pm tomorrow. The Met Office decribe the weather as 'a band of squally, thundery rain is likely to push quickly east across the warning area through Tuesday morning.
'Sudden, torrential downpours will bring 15-20 mm of rain in a short period of time. Showers will likely be accompanied by thunder and lightning.
'Gusts of winds to 40-50 mph are also likely, as is hail. The last of the showers should clear into the North Sea late Tuesday morning.'
Across the rest of the country, an amber warning is in force as Storm Debi makes its way across the country.
What to expect:
- Probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes or strong and gusty winds
- There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus
- Delays to train services and journeys by plane are possible
- Some short term loss of power and other services is likely