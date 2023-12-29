The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for Devon and Cornwall over the weekend as 2023 draws to a close on Sunday.
Strong winds are expected to move east across England and Wales tomorrow and Sunday which are likely to cause delays to road, rail, bus, air and ferry transport. The weather service has also warned that coastal areas may experience spray and large waves, and that there could be short-term loss of power and other services.
Winds are expected to reach 45-50 mph widely though the strongest gusts are likely to be near coasts in the west and south and could reach up to 65-75 mph in places.
The Met Office recommends that people avoid delays by checking road conditions or bus and train timetables and altering journeys if necessary. Other recommendations include gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items in case of a power cut, taking care when walking near cliffs and keeping dogs on a lead.
No warnings have been issued for New Year's Day.