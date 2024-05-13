HEAVY rain is likely to bring some travel disruption and flooding, the Met Office has warned.
The forecaster has issued a yellow warning for much of Devon, Cornwall, Dorset, Somerset and South Wales between 8am and midnight today, Monday, May 13.
Twenty to 30mm of rain is expected to fall with as much as 40 to 50mm over some hills.
“A band of rain will move east across the area through Monday to bring a spell of heavy and persistent rain,” a Met Office spokesperson said.
“Conditions will likely improve across Cornwall through the afternoon, but will persist across the east of the area until the end of the day.”
Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, and flooding on roads could make journeys longer, the forecaster added.