A number of important heritage sites in and around the Tamar Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty are one step closer to being conserved, thanks to a partnership project by the Tamara Landscape Partnership Scheme, funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Historic England.
Conservation Management Plans have been completed for seven historic sites protected as Scheduled Monuments, but on Historic England’s Heritage At Risk Register because of their poor condition. The plans identify the sites’ importance, their present condition, and the work needed to conserve them.
Five of the sites form part of the Cornwall and West Devon Mining World Heritage Site and include Gunnislake Clitters Mine, New Consols Mine, Okel Tor Mine, Gawton Mine and Holmbush Mine. The other two sites are the Tamar Canal Lock in Gunnislake and a WW2 Landing Craft Grid in Saltash, used to service landing craft involved in the 1944 D-Day landings.
Gary Lewis, senior heritage officer for the Tamara Scheme, said: ‘These seven sites are historically important to the local area and nationally — all the mine sites form part of the World Heritage Site, and the Landing Craft Grid at Saltash is only one of four remaining examples in the UK. Caring for these historic places is important as it help us to understand who we are and where we came from, what our ancestors did and the hardships they went through to build the communities we live in today.’
Ann Preston-Jones, Historic England Heritage at Risk project officer said: ‘We have been delighted to collaborate with Tamara on this project. We now know so much more about the seven sites and the information we now have will enable us to work closely with the sites’ owners and local communities to develop projects to conserve and manage them, so that they can be enjoyed by future generations.’
Stuart McLeod, Director of England - London & South at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said:
“It’s fantastic that these important historic sites will be conserved, supported by money raised by National Lottery players. It’s imperative that we preserve the stories and connections between the landscape and the Cornwall and West Devon Mining World Heritage Site. Without the work of the Tamara Landscape Partnership Scheme and Historic England, these could have been lost forever, but now they will be able to resonate with the community for years to come.”
The Tamara Landscape Partnership Scheme is working to create a brighter future for the Tamar Valley and its communities, through 10 projects focussing on heritage, communities, training, farming and access. The Scheme is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and others including Devon County Council and Cornwall Council. The total to be invested across the Tamar Valley until 2025 will be £3.2 million.