ON Wednesday, April 29, Bow Community Primary School had a lovely afternoon celebrating its first mini London Marathon!

At Bow Community Primary School mini London Marathon.
At Bow Community Primary School mini London Marathon. (Bow School)

Mel Butler, on behalf of the school said: “This whole school event could not have taken place without all the teachers, staff and children taking part so a big thank you to everyone involved.

“All the children supported each other and cheered along their classmates as they ran past landmarks!

During one of the mini London Marathon races at Bow School.
During one of the mini London Marathon races at Bow School. (Bow School)

Warming up at Bow School for the mini London Marathon.
Warming up at Bow School for the mini London Marathon. (Bow School)

“The fabulous London landmark art work by Year 9 students at QE made our event extra special.

“We definitely had pride in what we did!”

One of the classes ready for the off at Bow School mini London Marathon.
One of the classes ready for the off at Bow School mini London Marathon. (Bow School)
Cheering on the runners at Bow School mini London Marathon.
Cheering on the runners at Bow School mini London Marathon. (Bow School)

• Did you complete the London Marathon or another challenge: why not let us tell others about your success.

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