ON Wednesday, April 29, Bow Community Primary School had a lovely afternoon celebrating its first mini London Marathon!
Mel Butler, on behalf of the school said: “This whole school event could not have taken place without all the teachers, staff and children taking part so a big thank you to everyone involved.
“All the children supported each other and cheered along their classmates as they ran past landmarks!
“The fabulous London landmark art work by Year 9 students at QE made our event extra special.
“We definitely had pride in what we did!”
• Did you complete the London Marathon or another challenge: why not let us tell others about your success.
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