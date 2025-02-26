Signs are going up across Dartmoor to warn people to keep their dogs on a lead ahead of lambing and nesting season.
The official start to the season is March 1, and it lasts until July 31. Dog owners and dog walkers are reminded to keep their dogs on a lead to reduce the risk of harm to livestock and wildlife.
The signage from the Dartmoor Rangers who look after the national park also ask uncontrolled dogs to be reported to the Dartmoor livestock protection officer Karla McKechnie on. 07873 587561 or reported to the police on 101.
Dog worrying, livestock attacks or any other issues involving injured or harmed livestock on Dartmoor can also be reported to Karla.