Moor rangers get body cams

Dartmoor rangers are now equipped with bodyworn video cameras, which they are to trial for 24 months in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour.

The cameras will be switched on in confrontational situations, to provide evidence of physical or verbal abuse.

Ranger team manager Simon Lee said: ‘Body worn video cameras offers us an extra layer of protection against any anti-social or aggressive behaviour by capturing specific incidents as they unfold. We hope they will act as a deterrent, but footage could be used as evidence to support legal action if it’s considered appropriate to do so.’