A NATIVE woodland charity in Devon has received a £1,000 funding boost.
Moor Trees is dedicated to restoring and enhancing native woodlands on Dartmoor through growing and planting local provenance broadleaf trees.
The charity, which has established 162 new woodlands and planted 165,000 trees to date, received a £1,000 donation from Benefact Group.
The £1,000 donation made as part of the Movement for Good Awards won’t just help with planting trees, but it will be nurturing hundreds more, providing habitat to the declining woodland species.
Additionally, it will empower volunteers by providing a range of tree growing, planting and monitoring activities.
Zoe Partridge, fundraising manager at Moor Trees, said: “We are very grateful to the Benefact Group for their incredibly generous £1,000 donation.
“This will significantly boost our efforts at the community tree nurseries, allowing us to grow even more native broadleaf trees from seed, with the continued support from the community.”
Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards is giving away over £1 million to charities and invites members of the public to nominate causes close to their hearts.
Mark Hews, group chief executive at Benefact Group, said: ‘We would like to thank every single person who took the time to nominate a good cause as part of our Movement for Good Awards.
“Owned by a charity ourselves, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do.
“All of our available profits go to good causes and the more the Group grows, the more the Group can give.”