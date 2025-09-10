Speakers, storytellers, local musicians and morris dancers will assemble for the first Dartmoor Preservation Association Summer Gathering.
The event will take place on Tuesday, September 20, and will be an opportunity to socialise and network with like-minded people who love Dartmoor.
To make this event accessible for all, there are a limited number of 'pay what you can' tickets, where attendees can make a donation amount of their choice in exchange for entrance.
Kate Ashbrook, DPA vice-chair and general secretary of the Open Spaces Society, will speak of the importance of campaigning, from a lifetime of experience starting on Dartmoor with the indefatigable Sylvia Sayer.
Another speaker will be Dr Sharon Gedye whose talk will examine the historic practise of seasonal (summer) grazing stock on Dartmoor, a form of pastoral management through moving cows an sheep, known as transhumance. This is a sustainable practice maintaining ecological balance to enhance livestock productivity, while accompanied by historic cultural traditions and rituals which help preserve community identities.
The Summer Gathering will run from 1pm to 6pm at the Plume of Feathers pub in Princetown.
Throughout the event, the Plume of Feathers will be offering a cash bar and the opportunity to order cooked meals and snacks.
Robin Bowan, of Moor Barton, will be sharing his views and experience of attempting to bring ecological balance and biodiversity back to a 120-acre parcel of land on Dartmoor. Moor Barton Wilding brought back the first beavers to Dartmoor for many hundreds of years and is bursting with life.
Speaking at the Summer Gathering, Chris Smart is a landscape archaeologist specialising in the heritage of Roman and medieval Britain. He is currently Researcher for the Hidden Kingdoms project, exploring the landscape, communities, and material culture of the hidden kingdoms of South-Western Britain that existed from the 5th-7th centuries AD.
Following on from the four speakers, attendees will be treated to performances from Holly Ebony, Dartmoor Border Morris and Helen JR Bruce.
Known for agile, evocative vocals, poetic lyricism and enchanting performances, contemporary folk singer-songwriter, Holly Ebony’s sound is said to evoke the smokey/sweet heather on Dartmoor from where she comes.
Dartmoor Border Morris formed in September 2001 in Meavy, Yelverton. Contrary to belief, Morris Dancing is not all about waving hankies - Dartmoor Border is a ‘border side’, meaning they dance with sticks, and are made up of enthusiastic men, women and children.
Retelling Dartmoor folklore with her own fresh and humorous twist, Helen JR Bruce is known for captivating the room with lively and interactive stories. Expect tales of Old Crockern (the ghostly death coach) and real life encounters with mischievous spirits on the moor.
Members and supporters are warmly invited to join in the celebration of community, culture and success over the year, including the triumphant Supreme Court ruling on the right to backpack camp on Dartmoor.
